CENTREVILLE - Gladys S. Foster of Centreville, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was 83 years old.

Gladys graduated from the Centreville High School in 1953. She worked for the Board of Education while she was still attending high school. After graduation, she worked for several law offices in Centreville, Md. Gladys worked as the Election Clerk for Queen Anne's County and the District Court of Maryland in Queen Anne's County. She eventually left the Election Clerk position to work full time for the District Court. She worked for the District Court for 36 years, working in several positions before retiring as the County Clerk in 2006. She loved her job and the people she worked with were considered like her family.

Gladys was an active member of the Centreville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her pets and flowers and time on her porch in the summer. Gladys had many friends.

Gladys is survived by her two sons: Michael D. Foster and his wife Lynn, of Church Hill, MD; her son, Gary S. Foster and his wife Tina, of Cordova, MD, their two children: Laura Weinhold and her husband Josh, and their daughter Kendall, of Denton, MD, and Adrianne Higby and her husband Derek, of Cordova, MD.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, William D. Foster IV, of Centreville, MD; and her parents: Adrienne and Harvey Spence, of Centreville, MD.

Gladys has donated her body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. At her request, there will be no public service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Centreville United Methodist Church, Centreville, MD, or local Hospice. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Apr. 2, 2019