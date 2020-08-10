1/
Glenda Arlene (McKinney) Clough
1952 - 2020
Glenda Arlene Clough passed away on August 2nd at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was the wife of Alan Clough with whom she shared 47 years of marriage.

Born in Argentia, Newfoundland, Glenda was the daughter of G.A. McKinney and Paula Teehee. She attended schools in Maryland and Arkansas, and graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in 1970. Following high school, Glenda attended the University of Central Arkansas and earned a degree in political science. After the birth of her son, Glenda pursued a degree in nursing from UALR, and took great pride and joy caring for patients and teaching during her subsequent 24-year career as a cardiac nurse and educator at St. Vincent Infirmary. She particularly enjoyed her time as part of the hospital's education department teaching new students at the hospital's LPN program.

After living many years in North Little Rock and Cabot, Arkansas, Glenda retired to South Carolina in 2013 where she enjoyed working in the yard, doting on her toy Australian Shepherd and morning walks on the beach. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, love for friends and family (especially her grandchildren), and questionable taste in sweet German wine.

She is survived by her husband Alan of Myrtle Beach, SC; her son Jason (Sheila) of Cary, NC; grandchildren Elwood and Arlo of Cary, NC; her father G.A. McKinney of Clarksville, AR; and her siblings Brenda (Gerald) Page of Benton, AR, Karen McKinney of Benton, AR, Greg (Robin) McKinney of Barclay, MD and Alicia (Travis) Fellinger of Honolulu, HI. She was predeceased by her mother Paula.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to:

Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation

P.O. Box 151

Drayton, SC 29333

www.hpcfoundation.org

Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 10, 2020.
