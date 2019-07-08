Gregory Bentham Sherwood of Queenstown, MD passed away suddenly on July 5, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center in Queenstown, MD. He was 48.



Born on January 21, 1971 in Providence, RI, he was the son of Geoffrey B. and Dawn Sherwood. He was a graduate of South River High School, Class of 1989 and a graduate of Salisbury University.



In addition to his parents Gregory is survived by his sister Heather Mahaffey (Chris) of Richmond Hill, GA; nephews Grant and Patrick and Niece Ella whom he loved and adored. His interest were playing golf, especially with his nephews, and following the Boston Red Socks and New England Patriots.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 am at St. Luke's in Queenstown, MD. Burial will follow in Old Wye Cemetery in Wye Mills, MD.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Gregory's name to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.



Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 10, 2019