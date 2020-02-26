|
|
Helen D. Ward, of Centreville, MD, passed peacefully on February 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her children She was 92.
Born in Blair County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herman C. Duffy and Mary Candance Koon. Helen grew up in Reservoir, near Hollidaysburg, PA and attended Hollidaysburg High School, then she and her family moved to Washington, D.C., where she started working first for the Navy Department, then the Phone Company and the Department of Agriculture. She met and married Paul Ward and they lived on the family farm near Rockville, MD. In 1965, they moved to the farm near Centreville, MD and lived there the rest of their lives. Both of them were active in the Centreville Methodist Church. Helen enjoyed painting, making ceramics, sewing and bird watching.
Helen is survived by her son; Stephen Ward (Doreen) and daughters, Judith Dillon (Larry) and Katherine Saulsbury (Chris); brother, Roy C. Duffy; grandchildren, Samantha, Amanda, Rachel, Chris Jr., Travis and Jessica and nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul R. Ward, brother, Theodore Duffy and sisters, Hester Ford and Fern Ward.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home at 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, MD 21617. A service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, MD. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, Inc. at 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 28, 2020