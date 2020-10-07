Helen Marie Golt passed away peacefully at home in Martinsburg, West Virginia on October 3, 2020. She was born Helen Marie Smith in Grasonville, Maryland on September 28, 1930 to Earl Howard Smith, Sr. and Helen May Sabins Smith. Helen Marie married George Harry Golt, Jr. on September 2, 1948. Their loving marriage of almost 63 years bore three children, five grandchildren, and was an example and inspiration to all who knew them.



Helen Marie was a lifelong member of Grasonville Seventh Day Adventist Church and spent many years serving her community through the church's community services program. She was office manager for Dr. Ralph Libby at Grasonville Medical Center for over 35 years.



She was preceded in death by her daughter Sheila Golt Morris and husband George Golt, Jr. She is survived by daughter Sharon Golt Ward and husband Erwin of Wadena, Minnesota; son Keith Golt and wife Reva of Martinsburg, West Virginia; four grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no formal services.



