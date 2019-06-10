Henry F. Sieradzki of Grasonville, MD passed away on June 7, 2019 at Heartland House. He was 88.

Born on July 25, 1930 in Filbert, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas V. and Mary Owad Sieradzki. Henry attended German Township High School and on June 15, 1952 he married Marion W. Wood and they resided in Brooklyn, MD. In 1952, he began working at CSX Railroad and in 1953 enlisted in the US Army Railroad Transportation Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and returned to work with CSX. In 1989, he ended his 37 year career with CSX as a freight conductor. Henry worked at Fort Meade during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In 1995, he moved to Stevensville, MD. He was a member of the Grasonville VFW and Glen Burnie American Legion Post #40. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards.

Henry is survived by three children, Marion N. Harrison (Brian) of Stevensville, MD; Henry F. Sieradzki, Jr. (Mari-Jan); E. Jane Thomas (Tim) of Queenstown, MD; four grandchildren Robert Harrison (Tania) of Grasonville, MD; Corbie Haas (Dean) of Grasonville, MD; Matthew Sieradzki of PA; Zachary Joines (Lizl) of Glen Burnie, MD; four great grandchildren Ella, Asher, and Brie Haas; and Leah and beloved nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his wife Marion and his siblings Frances Fields and Stanley Sieradzki.

Visitations will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm and on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10 - 11 am, at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where a service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland House, P.O. Box 400, 113 Perry's Corner Road, Grasonville, MD 21638.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com<http://www.fhnfuneralhome.com> Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 12, 2019