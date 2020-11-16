Hiram Stephen Ruth of Grasonville, MD died suddenly at home on November 13, 2020. He was 79.
Born on December 17, 1940 in Dundalk, MD to Hiram W. Ruth and Mary Ellen Hoxter Ruth. He attended Stevensville High School and began working with his father on the water at a young age. On January 3, 1960 he married Brenda Ann Ringgold and they resided in Grasonville. In 1968 he established and operated Ruth Brothers Septic Cleaning Services until 2003. Recently he was working for the Queen Anne's County transfer station in Grasonville, MD.
Stephen was a member of the Bay Country Moose Lodge, Queenstown Men's Golfing League, a charter member of the Grasonville Fire Dept., Knights of Pythias, and the American Legion in Queenstown, MD. He enjoyed golf, collecting artifacts, and spending the winter months at Pine Island, FL.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Ann Ringgold Ruth, two sons, Troy Ruth (Leigh) and Scott Ruth (Kim); and four grandchildren, Jenna Ruth Furno (Michael), Kendal Ruth Therres (Eric), Tucker Ruth & Liam Ruth Great Grandson, Owen Michael Furno. A sister, Sandra Denny (Toddy), and a brother, Jeff Ruth (Diane).
Due to the current state mandated environment services will be private.
