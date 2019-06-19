GALENA - Howard Andrew Squires of Galena died Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. He was 85.

He was born Oct. 6, 1933 in Chestertown, the son of the late Edward Squires and Emma "Everett" Squires. Mr. Squires was a 1953 graduate of Galena High School. Soon after graduation, he worked for Eddie VanSant as a carpenter for a few years before getting drafted to serve in the U.S. Army over in Germany. After an honorable discharge, he returned home and went to work for the Maryland State Highway Administration as a residence maintenance engineer. Howard retired in 1993 after 42 years with State Highway. Throughout those years, he married his wife of 64 years, Selena Squires, and the two raised their family together.

Howard was a member of the M.C.E.A. for the state and he was also a life member of the Millington Volunteer Fire Company, where he gave 60 years of service. Howard enjoyed carpentry work, working in the yard, fishing and taking annual trips to Dewey Beach.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Austin Joel Nicholas Squires.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Selena Squires of Galena; two sons, Jeff Squires and wife Sandy, of Millington and Steve Squires and wife Donna of Millington; four grandchildren, Jan Marie Leager, Andrew Tyler Squires, Alex Brayden Squires and Collin Shane Squires, all of Millington; one great-grandchild, Jessica Marie Leager of Millington; and a second cousin, Donna Bertrand of Fairlee.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Crumpton Cemetery, Crumpton.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 20, 2019