On May 12, 2020 Howard E. "Buddy" Harrison III, passed away at the age of 79 at Seasons Hospice in Newark, DE. He died of complications from Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen D. (Quinn) Harrison. They shared a beautiful and devoted 36 years together as husband and wife. He was the loving father of three children: Stacey Harrison Simpson and her husband, Matt; Kelly Harrison Miller and her husband, Mark; and Howard E. Harrison IV and his wife, Ellen. He was known as "Granddad" to his 10 grandchildren: Erin (Casey), Ashley (Scott), Brittany (Adam), Tighe, Abby, Lyndsay, Logan, Drew, Hope and Brent; and "Buddy" to his 8 great-grandchildren: Madeline, Aliya, Liam, Jackson, Dakota, Alice, Maggie and Scott. He was the dear brother of Barbara A. Veltre, Linda M. Gardner and Bruce F. Harrison and he was cherished by his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a dear brother-in-law, John W. Gardner. His family was his pride and joy right up to his last moments.
Buddy, as he was known by all, was born on April 11, 1941 to Geraldine C. (Bolger) and Howard E. Harrison, Jr. He had wonderful memories of his parents and family while growing up in Bradshaw, Maryland at The Belgian Village, the family business. The family moved to Ellicott City, MD in the early 50's to a farm that would become The Enchanted Forest. The Enchanted Forest, a storybook land, was the vision of his grandfather, Howard E. Harrison, Sr. His parents, Howard "Buddy", Jr. and Geraldine, "Jerry" moved the family to the property in Howard County where they worked to create and build the park, hand in hand with Howard, Sr.
Buddy was a graduate of Howard High School. His first career was in the printing industry. In 1968 his father, Howard Jr., asked him to join in the running of the family business. Buddy acted as President until The Enchanted Forest was sold in 1988.
Buddy was an entrepreneur who partnered in varied businesses. In 1975 he was a founding partner in Bucklew, Harrison & Associates, Inc. an advertising agency. In the late '70's he was a member of the original partnership which brought cable television to Howard County.
In the early '80's Buddy dabbled in the restaurant business as a partner in The Eager House in Baltimore. The partnership took the building from disrepair and returned it to a beautiful fine dining restaurant.
Buddy loved boating and in 1986 he was an original partner in the development of Goose Harbor Marina, a full service 200 slip marina on the Chesapeake Bay in Middle River. In 1995 Buddy and Kathie joined a partnership which purchased a farm on the eastern shore of Maryland. Together with their partners they built Murphy John's Inc., a wholesale nursery and greenhouse business in Sudlersville, MD. In 2000, Buddy and Kathie moved to Millington, MD after Buddy designed and built their home.
In 1992 Buddy was one of a seven-partner group, 108 Limited Partnership, that purchased 45 acres in Clarkesville, MD. There they developed The Howard County Auto Sales Park which opened in 1996.
Through Buddy's career he was a Charter Member of The Howard County Tourism Council and was active in The Howard County Chamber of Commerce. He served as a board Member and as Chairman of the Board of Commercial and Farmer's Bank in Ellicott City. He served on the board of The Howard County General Hospital Foundation and served as Vice Chairperson and Chairperson of Howard County Planning & Zoning between 1983 and 1991. Buddy was a proud member of The Maryland Club for many years.
Buddy had a larger than life personality and he commanded a room. He was a loyal friend and a confidant to many. He was kind to everyone he met and he loved to hear people's stories. He was a trusted advisor to many and was generous in spirit and deed.
In business he was driven and focused. To his family he was a fierce protector, a huge prankster, a thoughtful and loving man and a true gentleman. He was our rock and adored by each of us. We will miss his laughter and his smile, his guidance, his hugs and the love and pride that showed in his eyes when he looked at each of us.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Buddy was laid to rest privately with his family in attendance. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Seasons Hospice Foundation (seasonsfoundation.org) 6400 Shafer Ct., Suite 700, Rosemont, Il 60018; Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. (LBDA.org) 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047; or St. Jude Medical Center (stjude.org) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 19, 2020.