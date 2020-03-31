Home

Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
102 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5416
Howard E. Todd Jr.


1930 - 2020
Howard E. Todd Jr. Obituary
Howard E. Todd Jr., of Harrington Delaware, passed away on March 28, 2020. Howard was born October 25, 1930 near Queenstown MD. He attended Queenstown Grammar School (2nd grade alone) and graduated from Centreville High School class of 1947. Howard was married to Saeko Todd in 1954 in Kobe Japan Embassy. They were married 66 years.

Howard enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950 and was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant in 1954. He served in the Far East. After his discharge he continued his work in Civil Service in Japan, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand. In 1960 Howard and his wife returned to the US where he worked at Trans Maintenance at Dover AFB until retirement. He loved fishing, crabbing and spending time with his grandchildren. Howard is preceded in death by his parents Howard E. Todd Sr. and Bertha Todd (Jewell).

Howard is survived by his wife Saeko Todd, Son Mark Todd and wife Tammy of Felton DE, Daughter Holly Todd Lee of Dover DE and 4 grandchildren.

Services will be private. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 8, 2020
