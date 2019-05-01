STEVENSVILLE - Irene "Renee" Wysong of Stevensville, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on February 18, 2019. Renee lived to be 80 years young and loved her life!

Born in Baltimore, MD, on Dec. 16, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Ellen Turner. Renee was a daycare provider for 20 years, then she was a packer for a fundraising company. She also was a cook at The Big Owl Tiki Bar and was known for her crab cakes.

Renee supported The Chosen Sons Motorcycle Club and The Kingsman Motorcycle Club and loved dancing and partying with the Red Hatters. She made many friends and loved to laugh. Renee loved all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always encouraged them to be the best they could be and believed in them. Renee will be missed every day.

She is survived by her children: Allen Wysong (Donna), of Chester, MD; Barbara Corley, of Stevensville, MD; Robin Buffinton (Dave), of South Carolina; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brothers: Edwin Turner Jr. and George "Jim" Turner. She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Wysong; husbands: Emory Wysong, Claude Henry; and sisters: Natalie Turner and Ellen Turner.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on February 23 at Lakeview Memorial Park in Sykesville, MD. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 8, 2019