|
|
|
Beloved husband of Linda, passed away at his home in Stevensville, MD, on August 17, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his 5 children: Jack Jr. (Dee Dee), Michael (Colleen), Lori, Candace, Caitlin and heartchild Lisa (Whit); 9 grandchildren: Brandy (Arturo), Shannon, Michael Jr., Cassandra, Andrew, Brianna, Mackenzie, Natalie and Jackson and 5 great grand children. Jack was a proud marine, a beer truck driver, then fleet manager for Anheuser Busch in Washington, DC, for nearly 40 years. He was a hard worker and loyal to a fault. After retiring he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing pool and shuffleboard at the American Legion for many years. He was known for his quirky sense of humor, his big smile and contagious laughter. His celebration of life was held at The American Legion in Chesapeake Beach. He will be sorely missed.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Sept. 11, 2019