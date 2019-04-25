CENTREVILLE - James Charles Malaro Jr. passed away April 22, 2019, at his home in Centreville, MD, at the age of 84, after a short illness. Jim was the son of James Charles Malaro Sr. and Helen Rossomondo Malaro, of West Haven, CT.

He was a father, grandfather, brother, scientist, artist and environmentalist. He was a man that was always asking how and why, and wanted to know how things worked. He keenly observed our world and was fascinated by it.

Jim graduated from Yale University in 1956, with a degree in chemical engineering. He worked for U.S. Rubber for a short time, before he was drafted into the Army. Although just a private, he was quickly tapped to work on the military's nascent nuclear programs, attending classes and working with officers during the day, and performing guard duty and KP in the mornings and evenings. Upon discharge from active duty, he continued his studies in nuclear engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. He married Marie in 1962 and moved to the Washington, DC, area.

He spent 30 years working on health and safety issues related to nuclear energy, first at the Naval Research Lab, and then at the Atomic Energy Commission (later the Nuclear Regulatory Commission). He was a regular delegate to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Jim's real passion was photography. It was here that the scientist and artist combined. He explored the world with his camera, then brought those images back to his dark room. First working in black and white and then in color, he took a scientific approach to constantly trying new techniques to produce his images. He followed this passion into the digital world, exploring the new ways computers could manipulate, combine and change images.

Jim and Marie retired to Centreville, MD in 1995. He was a vigorous part of this community. Over the last 24 years, he has served as a volunteer and board member for numerous organizations, including the Queen Anne's County Library, the Corsica River Conservancy, Kent Island Federation of the Arts, Gunston School, the Queen Anne's County Arts Council, Compass Hospice, and the Talbot County Arts Council.

He was active in the arts through his photography, displaying at galleries throughout the area, and sharing his knowledge informally and through teaching at Chesapeake College. He also enjoyed volunteering in the local schools, either with Character Counts, or giving presentations on the beauty and importance of the natural world around us.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Marie, in 2018; and is survived by Lamont, his standard poodle; son, James and his wife Megan, of Stevensville, MD; daughter, Amy Malaro Neff, and her husband Joe, and their children: Raymond and Bryana, of Warrington, PA; his brothers: David Malaro and his wife Nancy, of Revere, MA; and Richard Malaro, of Milford, CT.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Mother of Sorrows Church in Centreville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, do something nice for someone. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Apr. 26, 2019