James Earl "Captain" Gray
1944 - 2020
James "Captain" Earl Gray, age 75 of Farner, TN passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 19, 1944 in Cheverly, MD to the late Richard L. Gray and Marion Ruth Tenney Gray. James served in the United States Air Force. He was a captain of several sea going vessels and captain of a sea going tug. James enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was preceeded in death by sisters, Katherine M. Walker and Jo Anne Simmons.

Survivors are son, Tony Garcia; daughter, Roxanne; three grandchildren; brother, Richard Gray; sisters, Marion Gray and Sandra Bunting; several nieces and nephews also survive.

There will be no services or visitation. Condolences may be sent to www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Jun. 9, 2020.
