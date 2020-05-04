James L. Amos, 91 of Chestertown, MD passed away on April 29, 2020 in Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown.



Jim was born on January 25, 1929 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. A lifelong musician, he played the clarinet with a number of swing bands in his youth. He studied photography at Rochester Institute of Technology and later worked for Eastman Kodak where he honed his photography skills, later becoming a photographer for National Geographic Magazine. Before retiring, he traveled the world making images for the magazine, winning numerous awards including from the National Press Photographers Association and the White House News Photographers Association. In 2009, The University of Maryland, Baltimore Campus exhibited his work and now holds his photographic collection.







He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha 'Gene' Amos and parents, George and Lois Amos.







A private graveside service will be held in Shrewsbury Cemetery, Kennedyville, MD. Memorial donations may be made to Shrewsbury Parish Church.







Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.







