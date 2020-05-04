James L. Amos
1929 - 2020
James L. Amos, 91 of Chestertown, MD passed away on April 29, 2020 in Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown.

Jim was born on January 25, 1929 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. A lifelong musician, he played the clarinet with a number of swing bands in his youth. He studied photography at Rochester Institute of Technology and later worked for Eastman Kodak where he honed his photography skills, later becoming a photographer for National Geographic Magazine. Before retiring, he traveled the world making images for the magazine, winning numerous awards including from the National Press Photographers Association and the White House News Photographers Association. In 2009, The University of Maryland, Baltimore Campus exhibited his work and now holds his photographic collection.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha 'Gene' Amos and parents, George and Lois Amos.



A private graveside service will be held in Shrewsbury Cemetery, Kennedyville, MD. Memorial donations may be made to Shrewsbury Parish Church.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Shrewsbury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
