James "Jamie" Hubbard McIntosh of Chester, MD passed away suddenly on May 16, 2020. He was 52 years old. Born on November 28, 1967 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Charles Goff McIntosh and the late Karen Wells McIntosh. Jamie was an avid skier, boater, Redskins fan, and family man. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, who adored his children and grandchildren. Most importantly he was a devoted follower of his savior Jesus Christ, in whom he now finds rest. He was well known for helping out anyone he could, without expectations. With a big smile, Jamie had a way of making everyone around him feel cared for. He was a compassionate soul with a servants heart. He was an adored father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son and friend. He was very much loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his father and brothers, Jamie is survived by his three children Jordan Sloan, Austin McIntosh and Rachel McIntosh and grandchildren, Roman & Zoe Sloan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date once the civil restrictions have been lifted.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on May 20, 2020.