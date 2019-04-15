STEVENSVILLE - James O'Neill Deere "Jimmy" of Stevensville, MD passed Friday, April 12, 2019. Jimmy was 74 years young.

Born Oct. 21, 1944 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Gerard Joseph and Mae Arvella Woltz Deere.

From Washington, Jimmy's family moved to Mount Rainier, MD, where he met his wife, Kay. Jimmy and Kay lived in Lanham and moved to Kent Island with their two children, where he resided for 41 years.

Jimmy was a fan of baseball, football, golf, horse racing, hunting, and music of all kinds. He was a member of the KI Elks Lodge. Jimmy spent his leisure time boating on his beloved JimmyJak along with crabbing, fishing, and enjoying friends and family. He also loved a good cold beer and vacationing in Ocean City at MR Ducks. He was much loved and will be forever missed.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Kay M. Deere, of Stevensville, MD; son, Jamie O. Deere, of Chester; brother, Jerry Deere and wife Pat, of Crownsville; Kurt and Chris Knight, of Annapolis (Kay's brother and sister-in-law); as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by a son, Adam Deere; and a sister, Marilyn Rowley.

An outdoor memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 10:30 a.m. at 108 Laird Benton Road, Stevensville, MD 21666. There will be a reception immediately following the service at Kentmorr Restaurant in Stevensville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Benedictine School (www.benschool.org), 14299 Benedictine Lane, Ridgely, MD 21660.

