Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mowrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Mowrer


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James P. Mowrer Obituary
STEVENSVILLE - James Paul Mowrer of Stevensville, Md., passed away on April 25, 2019, at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Md. He was 72.
Born on Aug. 27, 1946, in Wheeling, W.Va., he was the son of the late Eugene and Emma Campetti Mowrer. He grew up in Wheeling and graduated from West Liberty State College. On Aug. 31, 1968, he married Nancy Marie Diehl, and they moved to Baltimore in 1970 when he began working for the Department of Natural Resources in fishery research. In 1984, they moved to Kent Island, Md. Jim loved fishing and sports.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Mowrer of Stevensville, Md.; daughter, Melissa Schultz of Colorado; son-in-law, Michael Schultz of Stevensville, Md.; sister, Nancy Gabel (Alex) of Ohio; and grandson, Steven Schultz (Ying) of Pasadena, Md.
A visitation was held on Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. in Chester, Md., where a service was held on Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Entombment followed in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Kidney Foundation, c/o Wegener's Disease Research, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now