CENTREVILLE - James Robinson Maize of Centreville, Md. died Friday, March 29, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice Center after a long and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 76.

Born July 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Jack G. Maize and Josephine Moncure.

His parents were stationed in Pittsburgh, PA during WWII, and later he grew up in Alexandria, VA. He attended Washington & Jefferson College, Pratt Technical Institute of Design, and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science from California University of Pennsylvania in California, PA. He earned his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Maryland College Park, MD. He taught Industrial Arts Technical Education for 27 years at Annapolis Middle School (formerly Annapolis Junior High). He and his wife met as first year teachers in 1968.

In retirement, he and his wife operated an antique business for eight years. He enjoyed attending auctions, log canoe races, and baseball games. He belonged to the local Treasure Club, enjoyed metal detecting, furniture making, launching rockets, sailing, Sci-Fi books and movies. But his favorite was spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Jane Maize, of Centreville; daughters: Kristin Meyers (Ronald), of Edgewater, MD; Karen Maize (Patti), of Centreville, MD; grandchildren: RJ and Alex Meyers; sister, Carol Stone (James), of Stuart, FL; brother in law, Greg King, of Spotsylvania, VA; sister in law, Carole Vangrin, of Bel Air, MD; and his two cats, Dude and Faith. He was predeceased by: sister, Patricia King; and brother, Jack Maize II.

A memorial service will be Friday, April 5, 12 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam, P.A, Funeral Home, Chester, where a visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Broad Creek Cemetery.

Contributions can be made in his name to Chesapeake Cats & Dogs, 326 Wye Mills Road, Queenstown, MD 21658, www.chesapeakecatsanddogs.org

