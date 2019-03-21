Resources More Obituaries for James Harr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Willard Harr

Obituary Condolences Flowers CENTREVILLE - James Willard "Will" Harr, 86, of Centreville, MD, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 6, 1932, in Blountville, Tennessee, the son of Earl Clarence and Ella Cynthia Harr. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jerrie Rutter Harr; brothers: C.D. Harr, Herman Harr, Dale Harr, Jerry Harr; two brothers-in-law: Grove Winegar, Fred Wagner; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Harr.

He is survived by his three daughters: Denise (Phillip) Wolfe, of Warwick, Rhode Island; Cynthia (Earl) Beville, of Grasonville, MD; Regina (Niel) Ellick, of Stevensville, MD; six grandchildren: Staci O'Neill, of Manassas, Virginia; Amanda (Joe) Stokes, of Stevensville, MD; Brandon (Lindsey) Drabczyk, of Pasadena, MD; Robert (Crystal) Knotts, of Queenstown, MD; Kara Drabczyk, of Grasonville, MD; Michael (Mary) Wolfe, of Pasadena, MD; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters: Lucille Winegar, Sue Wagner, Ann (Charles) Mays, all of Bountville, Tennessee; brother, Wayne (Vivian) Harr, of Blountville, Tennessee; sisters-in-law: Betty Harr, Rebecca Harr, both of Blountville, Tennessee; Joan (Mike) Michaels, of Chesapeake Beach, MD; Virginia Harr, of Kingsport, Tennessee; as well as many very special relatives and wonderful friends and neighbors.

Will graduated from East Tennessee University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry in 1954. He then went on to obtain his Masters of Teaching Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1964. After moving to Maryland, he completed additional graduate work at the University of Maryland and Loyola College. He taught Chemistry and Physics in Prince George's County, MD, at Frederick Sasser and High Point high schools. Will was very active in the scientific community, and was especially involved in organizations that promoted science in education. He became Assistant Science Supervisor of Prince George's County Schools, working under Dr. Howard B. Owens. Upon the death of Dr. Owens, Will became Acting Science Supervisor of Prince George's County Schools. During this time, he helped establish the Howard B. Owens Science Center. Later, he served on the board of managers as a fellow of the Washington Academy of Sciences and became President of the Maryland Science Supervisors Association.

Will became Science Supervisor for Charles County public schools in 1974. Along with a number of wonderful and dedicated teachers and administrators, he founded and developed the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center. He was the Director of the Prince George's Area and Charles County science fairs for over 20 years. He served as both President and Secretary of the Joint Board on Science and Engineering Education of Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia, promoting science education. Among many honors and accomplishments, Will was awarded as an outstanding science supervisory by the Maryland Science Teachers and Supervisors.

Will and Jerrie retired in the early 1990s to a small farm in Centreville, MD, where they built their dream home. He enjoyed many years of traveling, gardening, carving wooden waterfowl and songbirds, and spending time with his friends and family.

Will was a devout Christian. He served as an elder on the board of session at Grace Presbyterian Church in Lanham, MD. Later, he was a member of the Board of Trustees at the Centreville United Methodist Church for over 10 years. He loved his church family, describing them as having the two most important qualities of any group of Christian people: friendliness and love.

Throughout his life, Will maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the hearts of many. He inspired those who knew him with his nurturing love and constant faith, and continues to inspire others even now. His joyfulness and kindheartedness, shown through his contagious smile, will never be forgotten. His faith in God led him to live a humble life and to show love, understanding, and forgiveness to everyone no matter their circumstances or shortcomings. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and most of all by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held at the Centreville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5. Internment will take place in Blountville, Tennessee, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Road, Centreville, MD 21617 or The Nanjemoy Environmental Education Center, 5300 Turkey Tabac Place, Nanjemoy, MD 20662.

Special thanks to Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD, the outstanding medical team at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, and Dr. Gerard O'Connor and his staff in Chestertown, MD.

