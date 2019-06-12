GRASONVILLE - Janene Griffith Schneider, 57, passed away peacefully at her home in Grasonville, MD on Friday, June 7, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband, Karl; devoted daughter, Sara (Gary); sisters: Michele (Dave); Desiree (Jay); and handsome grandsons: Dywane and Gary Jr. She will also be truly missed by stepchildren: Kristina, Kevin; her precious nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; other family members and many close friends of which the are too many to mention here, you know who you are.

She rejoins her late mother, Anita; and beloved maternal grandparents: Willard and Ruth Agee, of Glen Burnie.

A memorial service will be held Saturday June 22, 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 110 Goodhands Creek Road, Chester, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the immediate family for help with expenses, or alternately, The Chesapeake Bay Foundation.