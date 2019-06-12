Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janene Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janene Griffith Schneider

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janene Griffith Schneider Obituary
GRASONVILLE - Janene Griffith Schneider, 57, passed away peacefully at her home in Grasonville, MD on Friday, June 7, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Karl; devoted daughter, Sara (Gary); sisters: Michele (Dave); Desiree (Jay); and handsome grandsons: Dywane and Gary Jr. She will also be truly missed by stepchildren: Kristina, Kevin; her precious nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; other family members and many close friends of which the are too many to mention here, you know who you are.
She rejoins her late mother, Anita; and beloved maternal grandparents: Willard and Ruth Agee, of Glen Burnie.
A memorial service will be held Saturday June 22, 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 110 Goodhands Creek Road, Chester, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the immediate family for help with expenses, or alternately, The Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.