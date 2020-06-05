Jessica Faye Christopher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica Faye Christopher of Denton, MD passed away on June 1, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD of natural causes. She was 43.

Born on May 23, 1977 in Annapolis, MD, she was the daughter of James F. and Patricia A. Christopher. Jessica enjoyed being a caretaker for disabled adults for the majority of her life.

In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her son Richard J. Golding-Hayman; Fiance Michael Hooper; step son Hayden Hooper; step daughter Isabella Hooper; sister Amy Scholz; half sister Melissa Zeigler; nieces and nephew Kayla Eisenhart; Samantha Eisenhart; Cameron Scholz; Alyssa Scholz.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12 pm at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an animal charity or foundation of your choice in Jessica's name.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved