Jessica Faye Christopher of Denton, MD passed away on June 1, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD of natural causes. She was 43.
Born on May 23, 1977 in Annapolis, MD, she was the daughter of James F. and Patricia A. Christopher. Jessica enjoyed being a caretaker for disabled adults for the majority of her life.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her son Richard J. Golding-Hayman; Fiance Michael Hooper; step son Hayden Hooper; step daughter Isabella Hooper; sister Amy Scholz; half sister Melissa Zeigler; nieces and nephew Kayla Eisenhart; Samantha Eisenhart; Cameron Scholz; Alyssa Scholz.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12 pm at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an animal charity or foundation of your choice in Jessica's name.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Born on May 23, 1977 in Annapolis, MD, she was the daughter of James F. and Patricia A. Christopher. Jessica enjoyed being a caretaker for disabled adults for the majority of her life.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her son Richard J. Golding-Hayman; Fiance Michael Hooper; step son Hayden Hooper; step daughter Isabella Hooper; sister Amy Scholz; half sister Melissa Zeigler; nieces and nephew Kayla Eisenhart; Samantha Eisenhart; Cameron Scholz; Alyssa Scholz.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12 pm at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an animal charity or foundation of your choice in Jessica's name.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Jun. 5, 2020.