CHURCH HILL - Joan Elaine Minster Townsend, 85, of Church Hill passed away on March 16, 2019 in the Resorts at Chester River Manor, Chestertown.

Mrs. Townsend was born on Jan. 1, 1934 in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Edward B. Minster and Anna K. Powderhill Minister-Phillips. In 1947, she moved to Centreville, where she attended Centreville High School. In 1950, she moved to Betterton. She began her career in 1959 working at Kent and Queen Anne's Hospital as a nurses aid until acquiring her LPN in 1968 and continued until 1971, at which time she went to work as the office manager and nurse for Dr. John Morani until 1991. She later worked for Dr. Robert Henderson, ENT, until retiring in 2011.

She belonged to a bowling league and was a member of the D of A, served as a board member for the Eastern Shore LPN Association for two terms, a member of the Chestertown American Legion Auxiliary Post 36 and for over 26 years, she became the first woman member of the Ruritan International in Sudlersville, serving as secretary and board member for 24 years.

Mrs. Townsend enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, crocheting, canning, cooking, baking and making birthday and wedding cakes for her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Alvin L. Townsend in 1995; her brother Raymond F. Minster; and sisters Audrey Bozzelli and Diane M. Bilson.

Mrs. Townsend is survived by her children Colleen Morrison (Lawrence) of North Carolina, Alvin Townsend Jr. (Bobbie) of North Carolina, Patricia Bowers (William) of Virginia, Gregory Townsend (Debbie) of Delaware and Pamela Hansen of Maryland; 11 grandchildren, Sonja McNeary, Clinton Atchley, Angie Atchley, Jacob Atchley, Alvin Townsend III, Lori Townsend, Raymond Townsend, William Bowers, Melissa Knee, Amanda Tisler and Erica Walden; 14 great-grandchildren Caleb, Kaden, Alvin IV, Gwynn, Dustin, Brooke, Mikayla, Hannah, Vanessa, Owin, Austin, Joseph, Briella and Jameson; and two great-great-grandchildren, Brylieh and Bristol.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, where funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 21, 2019