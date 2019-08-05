|
Joan Walsh Torre of Stevensville, MD passed away on August 4, 2019 at Arcadia Assisted Living Facility in Chester, MD. She was 78.
Born on April 3, 1941 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late John Gleason Walsh and Henrietta Baardse Walsh. Joan worked as a display decorator at Home Goods in Gambrills, MD.
Joan is survived by her husband Alfonso "Al" Torre; children Pam Hunter; Jill Moran; Mark M. Moran (Denise); John W. Moran; sister Jan Hooks (James); sister Julie A. Mott; grandchildren John Paul Held (Christina); Amanda Held; Joseph Hunter; Shannon Hunter; Cara Hunter; Nicole Moran; Amanda Hood; Jack Moran; Megan Moran; and great grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, August 12 at 10:00 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Centreville, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan's Name to
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 7, 2019