1/1
Joann Campbell Cohen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Campbell Cohen, 78, of Dover, DE passed away suddenly on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Born in Milford, DE on June 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Hiram Short Campbell and Emma Johnson (Walls) Campbell.

She is survived by her best friend of 61 years and loving husband of 56 years: Rev. Conrad M. "Connie" Cohen; their children: Jill Lynn Cohen (James Forsman) of Elkton, MD, Rev. Jack David Cohen (Melissa) of Port Deposit, MD; and her six beautiful grandchildren: Jacob David Cohen, Emma Gayle Cohen, Rachel Jordan Cohen, Natalie Grace Hamma, Hannah Joy Cohen and Judah John Cohen.

Funeral services, conducted by Rev. John Hobbs and Rev. Jack D. Cohen will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Haven Community Church, 48 Flint Drive, North East, MD. Due to COVID-19, in-person funeral services will be private, however for those wishing to view services, please use the following link to join us virtually. https://havencc.org/joann-c-cohen-funeral/

Public graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Henlopen Memorial Park, 28787 Lockerman Road. Milton, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joann may be made to Haven Community Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Interment
12:00 PM
Henlopen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. The Cohen family is in our prayers. May the Lord give you His peace that only He can give.
Darl and Sandra Eaker
November 18, 2020
Joann's beautiful smile spread joy all around her! Her love of the Lord bubbled out of her.
Doris Andersen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved