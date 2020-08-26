1/
John Alfred Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Alfred Elliott of Queenstown, MD passed away on August 20, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice Center in Centreville, MD. He was 80.

Born on October 17, 1939 in Chestertown Maryland, he was the son of the late Marion Tuner Elliott and Edith Pearl Dickerson Elliott. He married Walda Gertrude Denny in 1959. Walda predeceased him in death. John is survived by his two daughters Leslie Elliott of Queenstown, MD; Yvonne Elliott of Lander Wyoming; and grandson William Turner Bosse.

John graduated from Centreville High School. He joined the Army in 1959 and played in the Army band. Once he completed his army service, he worked as an accountant. He decided to try a new field of Data Processing which became his career. In that field he worked in various positions, starting as a programmer and eventually becoming Vice President of Operations.

John was an avid train collector and member of the TCA. He loved cars and boats. He spent a lot of time on the water his entire life. He frequently assisted persons needing help with various issues. He will be remembered by a diverse group of people because of his assistance.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice Center, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved