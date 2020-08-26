John Alfred Elliott of Queenstown, MD passed away on August 20, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice Center in Centreville, MD. He was 80.
Born on October 17, 1939 in Chestertown Maryland, he was the son of the late Marion Tuner Elliott and Edith Pearl Dickerson Elliott. He married Walda Gertrude Denny in 1959. Walda predeceased him in death. John is survived by his two daughters Leslie Elliott of Queenstown, MD; Yvonne Elliott of Lander Wyoming; and grandson William Turner Bosse.
John graduated from Centreville High School. He joined the Army in 1959 and played in the Army band. Once he completed his army service, he worked as an accountant. He decided to try a new field of Data Processing which became his career. In that field he worked in various positions, starting as a programmer and eventually becoming Vice President of Operations.
John was an avid train collector and member of the TCA. He loved cars and boats. He spent a lot of time on the water his entire life. He frequently assisted persons needing help with various issues. He will be remembered by a diverse group of people because of his assistance.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice Center, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
