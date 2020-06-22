John Calvin Stewart of Chester, MD passed away on June 18, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was 96.
Born on February 24, 1924 in Youngstown, PA, he was the son of the late Hugh L. Stewart, Sr., and Dorothy Maher Stewart. Jack retired from CGR Medical and moved to Kent Island 30 years ago. For 25 years he worked at Blue Heron Golf Course where he was known as "Mr. Jack". He coached youth golf clinics and was a long-time member of the Senior Men's League at Blue Heron.
John is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ida E. Stewart; children Scott Stewart; Mark Stewart; Tina Williams (Matthew); grandchildren Kelly Williams, III; Kyle Williams; Blake Williams; and great grand children Braedon Williams; Aiden Williams; and Kaleb Williams. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Hugh Stewart, Jr. and sister Maxine Fry.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Jun. 22, 2020.