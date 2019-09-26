Home

A Community Funeral Home & Sunset Cremations
910 W. Michigan Street
Orlando, FL 32805
(407) 841-4424
John Garrett


1959 - 2019
John Garrett Obituary
John Louth Garrett, 60, passed away on Saturday, August 31st at his home in Orlando, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Bertha Garrett.

He is survived by five siblings. Born in Washington, D.C. July 16th, 1959, John grew up in Potomac, Maryland, graduated from Bullis Prep High School in 1978 and later graduated with a liberal arts degree from the University of Central Florida.

For more information, please visit acommunityfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Oct. 2, 2019
