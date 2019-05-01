CHESTERTOWN - John Martin Snyder, 89, of Chestertown died April 26, 2017, in Rock of Ages, Rock Hall.

Mr. Snyder was born on July 30, 1929, in Beverly, N.J., son of the late Joseph and Eleanor Van Alstyne Snyder. Mr. Snyder served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was drafted and graduated from Officers Candidate School in Ft. Benning in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1953 as a first lieutenant. He worked for IBM in Philadelphia as a customer engineer. In 1955 he purchased a farm in Double Creek, Queen Anne's County, where he raised fresh market sweet corn and cantaloupes for 30 years, retiring in 1987. He was the first farm to have irrigation in the area and was known for Snyder's Sugar Corn. In 1988, he moved to Kent County.

He was over a 50-year member of Christ United Methodist Church and QA Lions Club. He also was a life member of NRA, the American Legion and South Park Deer Club in New Jersey. John enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling in his motorhome.

The family would like to thank Bonnie Tucker and her staff at Rock of Ages Assisted Living.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Lois Haines Snyder; two daughters, Linda and Susan Snyder; and brothers Robert, J. Roy and Thomas Snyder.

Mr. Snyder is survived by his sister Marion Powers; and a special brother-in-law, William "Jeff" Jefferson.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 9, in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, where funeral service will begin at noon. Burial in Crumpton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, Chestertown. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 2, 2019