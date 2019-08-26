|
On August 22, 2019, John Paul Olbrich passed away; beloved husband of Patricia "Patty" Ann Olbrich (nee Perry) and the late Molly A. Olbrich (nee Patrick); devoted father of Jason Olbrich and his wife Greta and Melissa Dirks and her husband Timothy; loving grandfather of Anna Olbrich; brother of Douglas Olbrich.
Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Wednesday, August 28, 2-5 pm with the funeral service beginning at 5 pm. Further visiting will be held at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, MD 21619 on Thursday, August 29, 9-11 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11 AM. Interment St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 28, 2019