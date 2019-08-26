Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD
John Paul Olbrich


1947 - 2019
On August 22, 2019, John Paul Olbrich passed away; beloved husband of Patricia "Patty" Ann Olbrich (nee Perry) and the late Molly A. Olbrich (nee Patrick); devoted father of Jason Olbrich and his wife Greta and Melissa Dirks and her husband Timothy; loving grandfather of Anna Olbrich; brother of Douglas Olbrich.

Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Wednesday, August 28, 2-5 pm with the funeral service beginning at 5 pm. Further visiting will be held at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, MD 21619 on Thursday, August 29, 9-11 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11 AM. Interment St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 28, 2019
