MILFORD, Del. - John R. Dillon Jr., 75, of Milford, DE, formerly of Kent Island, MD, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Delaware Hospice Center. He was born on August 2, 1943 in Olney, MD, son of the late John R. Dillon Sr. and Mary Jane Dillon.

Mr. Dillon was a graduate of Wheaton High School in Wheaton, MD, Class of 1961. He honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Christopher Catholic Church in Kent Island, MD.

Mr. Dillon was a supporter and volunteer with Queen Anne County "Quachs" Football Boosters and Little League Baseball Coach and umpire. Mr. Dillon was an avid golfer, loved watching his boys play sports, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Dillon was preceded in death by one brother, John W. Dillon. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary A. Dillon, of Milford, DE; his brother, Thomas Dillon, of Annapolis, MD; four sons: Timothy Dillon and Linda Hight, of Milford, DE; Eric Dillon and his wife Heather, of Grasonville, MD; William "Billy" Dillon and his wife Leonora, of Bishopville, MD; Michael Dillon and his wife April, of Milford, DE; nine grandchildren: Meghan Dillon, Justin Dillon, Lauren Dillon, Lyndsey Cooper and her husband Tyler, Lane Dillon, Logan Dillon, Delaney Dillon, Dawson Dillon, Austin Speed; and one great-grandchild, Amaya Morales.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 2, 12 Noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236.

Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Dillon's name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to the by visiting https://www.kidney.org/support

Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 29, 2019