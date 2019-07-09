Services Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown , MD 21620 (410) 778-0055 Resources More Obituaries for John Thompson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Thompson

Send Flowers Share This Page Email John W. Thompson of Rock Hall, MD. died suddenly on July 5, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was 50 years old.



Mr. Thompson was born in Chestertown, MD. the son of Carroll T. Thompson of Rock Hall, MD. and the late Mary Jane "Janie" Hudson Thompson, who not only was John's mom, but his absolute best friend.



John was a Master Barber by trade and was the owner-operator of the Thompson Building, which was home to his business world of College Heights Barbershop, A Shear Design Beauty Salon and JJ's Deli and Liquor Store. John was a 4th generation barber in the Thompson family with his son Andrew being the 5th generation following that tradition.



In addition to his own business operations, John enjoyed providing security services for several venues in the Kent Island area. Aside from working his hobbies included body building and eating healthy.



He enjoyed watching the Baltimore Ravens when he slowed down long enough to sit.



Above all, his most important time spent was with his family and his fiance Penny Usilton.



John was a member of Chester Lodge #115, A.F.& A.M. in Chestertown.



In addition to his father, Carroll Thompson and his life partner Carol, he is survived by his fiance Penny Usilton, sons Zackery Thompson and John Andrew "Drew" Thompson and Drew's girlfriend Caitlin, all of Rock Hall. He is also survived by Ms. Usilton's son, Robert "Nick" Usilton and his daughters, Ivy Virginia Lee Usilton and Gina Randolph and granddaughters that he adored, Kaydin Marie Leigh Usilton and Mia Marie Saige Lee, all of Chestertown. Sisters-in-law Sharon Stafford and Kimberly King also survive him.



Beginning with a Masonic Service, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer RD. Chestertown, MD where the family will receive friends after 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in John's memory to the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Co. P.O. Box 577, Rock Hall, Maryland 21661. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer from July 11 to July 17, 2019