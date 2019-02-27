CHURCH HILL - John W. Boone Sr. of Church Hill, MD, died unexpectedly on February 26. He was 74. Born on May 4, 1944 in Church Hill, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Clara Borman Boone.

A lifelong dairy farmer and partner in the Boone Brothers Dairy Farm, "Pop" will be remembered as a hard worker and for his easygoing nature, generosity and quick smile. He was active in the community, particularly at Price Community Center and Price Bethany United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Norma; his three sons: J. Wayne Boone Jr. and his wife Mary Blanchfield, of Church Hill, MD; Michael Boone and his wife, Beverly, of Church Hill, MD; Roger Boone and his partner Gary Bremen, of Wilton Manors, FL; a much-loved grandson, John Wayne Boone III "Trip"; three brothers: Charles Boone, Willard Boone, Joseph Boone; a sister, Barbara Boone; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Boone.

Visitations will be held on Friday, March 1, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 2, from 9-11 a.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Price Bethany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Church Hill, MD 21623.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 28, 2019