Obituary for Judith Lynn Sweeney
Judith L. Sweeney, 71, of Grasonville, MD passed away unexpectedly on January 22nd, 2020. Judy was born on July 9th, 1948 in Baltimore, MD. From the day she was born, Judy was an angel on earth. She spent her entire life caring for the well-being of her loved ones. From helping to raise her siblings, to raising her children, and her grandchildren. She also was the owner and operator of Sweeney's Pub in Cecil County, MD for nearly 30 years. She always had a passion for cooking, loved to play Bingo, watching horse racing, and spending time at the beach. She was a loving and devoted sister, mother, and grandmother. She had a gracious and caring heart. Judy will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sisters, Sherry Brown and Debbie Schillinberg, her children; Dawn Sweeney, Sandy Sweeney-Smith, James Sweeney, Jr, her grandchildren; Casey Lyons, Macie Lyons, Sarah Sweeney, and Breezlynn Sweeney, and her great grandchildren; Cam and Phoenix Lyons. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Sweeney; her brothers, David Irvine and Gary Irvine; her grandson, James Sweeney III (Jay), and her parents Betty and Emmette Irvine.
A memorial service will be held for friends and family on Monday, February 17th at Lakeview Fellowship Church of God located at 230 Hess Frontage Rd Grasonville, MD between 5-7pm.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Feb. 12, 2020