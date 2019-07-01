Justin Arthur Harris, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 28, 2019. He was 32 years old.

Justin was employed by Adam's Radio Group and was their weekend on-air personality Captain Cricket on 93.5 The Beach. His love and passion for music began at the age of two, when he picked up his first guitar. His love of words inspired him to become an accomplished lyricist and his fine-tuned ear made him an accomplished musician, singer and songwriter.

The water is where he found peace and there wasn't much better than a good bonfire with his family and friends. Justin was always the brightest light in the room and on stage he was a presence impossible to ignore. 3 CBD, Box Five, Allyson Arkham, Bella Kills Jenna, Ashes of the Fallen, Leak the Cricket, Captain Cricket and The Vintage Klan are only some of the bands he created. Also known as Justin Hollywood, he performed across the Eastern seaboard and in Nashville, TN. He toured Tanasia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia with Burn the Ballroom. Justin also headlined in Thessalonike, Greece.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Simon Harris, and her daughters, that he claimed as his own, Lyric Frase and Ava Dalrymple. He also leaves behind his mother, Elizabeth Ann Harris; grandparents, Betty and Buzz Harris; uncles, Aunt Ted and Ann Marie Harris; cousins: Katie Harris, Matthew Harris and wife Kasey; father, Michael Becker; and many other family members and friends.

His life had only just begun and the best was there waiting for him. Aside from his passion for music and love of family, was his passion for Mental Health and Addiction Awareness. His light will be indescribably missed.

A visitation will be held Monday, July 8th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD 21620. Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to your local substance Abuse or Mental Health Programs. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 5, 2019