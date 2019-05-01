CHESTER - Karen Barrow, 64, passed away at home on April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Salisbury, MD on Oct. 26, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Robert Walters and Shirley Walters of Love Point.

Karen was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School class of 1972. She married Geoffrey Barrow of Chester on Oct. 22, 1974.

Karen attended the Medix School in Towson and earned her Dental Assistant degree. Before her illness, she was employed by Pichada Chhay-Honick, DDS, PA, in Chester, and formerly with Ronald Franks, DDS, of Grasonville.

Karen was known for her love of animals, especially cats, and they loved her. Her cat Kirby never left her bedside. She spent many hours feeding and rescuing feral cats and helping injured animals of all types.

Mrs. Barrow is survived by her mother, Shirley Walters, of Stevensville; her husband of 44 years, Geoffrey Barrow, of Chester; her daughters: Kelley Barrow (Joe Bordley), of Stevensville; Sarah Barrow (Chris Blann), of Centreville; her brothers: Glenn Walters (Vicki), of Centreville; Keith Walters (Connie), of Stevensville; and her two grandchildren: Jordan Barrow and Braelynn Blann. Her loving father, Robert Walters predeceased her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church in Queenstown at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18.

In honor of Karen's love and devotion to cats, memorial donations may be made to Saving Future Feral Cats at 205 Bay City Road, Stevensville, MD 21666. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 1, 2019