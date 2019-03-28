CENTREVILLE - Karen Roth, wife of John Harper, of Centreville MD, passed away on February 20, 2019, at the age of 64, after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

Karen, the daughter of Henry and Mary Roth, received her BS degree from Ferris State College in Michigan in 1976 and pursued a career developing software for companies in California and Virginia before starting her own consulting business on the Eastern Shore. She met her husband John in San Diego and they shared a 39-year marriage enjoying outdoor and travel adventures together. She was an avid hiker, skier, sailor and kayaker.

She volunteered to support many community activities and served on the board of the Queen Anne's Arts Council.

Karen is survived by her husband, John; her brother, Richard Roth, of Riverside, CA; and her sister, Susan Tallian, of Belding, MI.

Her passing will be honored in a memorial service scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 18 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Centreville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, the Museum of Eastern Shore Life, or a worthy . Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 29, 2019