Karyn R. Tunnicliff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karyn R. Tunnicliff Obituary
CHESTER - Karyn R. Tunnicliff of Chester, MD, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home. She was 68.
Born in Annapolis, MD, on Jan. 14, 1951, Karyn was the daughter of the late John and Helen Holden Riley. Karyn worked for the Natural Resources Police as an Administrative Officer from July 1989 until she retired in October 2018. Her responsibilities included coordinating the purchase of all supplies, uniforms and equipment needed for the Natural Resources Police. She was also responsible for the fitting of body armor. She considered each police officer as family (one of her children) and did her job with the care and dedication to ensure officer safety.
Karyn was a gardener, loved antiques, and had a special place in her heart for animals. Her truck was her pride and joy along with sweets. She loved dark chocolate the best and made the best pumpkin pie. Karyn loved to go places with her family when she was able and took care of her mother in the last years of her Mom's life.
In January 2018, Karyn suffered a stoke and survived due to a caring fellow employee that realized she would never miss a day of work. Life had put many hardships in front of Karyn but she had a large area of love in her heart. She will be missed by her friends and family.
Karyn is survived by her brother, Thomas "Joe" Riley (Sondra), of Edgewater, MD. She was predeceased by her parents.
A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, June 5, from 4-6 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD, where a memorial service will begin at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Animal Welfare League, 201 Clay Drive, Queenstown, MD 21658.
Online condolences at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 29, 2019
