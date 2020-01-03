|
|
Kathleen Raseta Link of Stevensville, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. She was 70 years of age.
Born on August 14, 1949 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Laverna Stiver Raseta.
She attended Youngstown State University and worked as a central credit manager for Sears Roebuck in Boardman, Ohio where she met her husband. They moved to Stevensville in 1986 where she enjoyed spending time on the water, crabbing, and boating. She was the Assistant Business Manager at Bishop McNamara High School in Forrestville, MD for many years, retiring in 2015. She enjoyed spending time with her family in Ohio and especially with her niece, Kelley and her husband, Josh Simms and their three children in Columbia, Maryland.
Kathleen is survived by her step-daughter, Patricia Link of Cape May, New Jersey; brother, Thomas Raseta (Marla) of Hubbard, Ohio; sister, Sharen Inskeep of Hubbard, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Link.
There will be a memorial service at a later date in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Kathy's honor to the Middleton Scholars Program, c/o Bishop McNamara High School, 6800 Marlboro Pike, Forrestville, Maryland 20747. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Jan. 8, 2020