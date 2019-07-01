Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Thomson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Thomson Obituary
Kay Thomson, 76, died at UMSMC at Easton on June 30, 2019 in the presence of her family. She is a 24 year survivor of breast cancer, having lost her valiant battle with a series of strokes. She bid her good-bye in the arms of her husband, Donald C. Thomson, to whom she had been married for 57 years.
Kay was at various times a Cub Scout leader, and assistant grade school teacher, a decorator, and a clothing store clerk. She enjoyed knitting and needlework, cooking, tending to her flowers, travel, and genealogy research.
In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by her four children: Mark, Barry (Debra), Laura and Daniel (Elise); and six grandchildren: Stephanie, Rebecca, Matthew, Cara Mia, Portia and Ruth.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie, MD.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now