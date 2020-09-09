Kenneth Glenn Whitby passed away on September 5th, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Chestertown, MD. He was 44.Kenneth was born on October 11th, 1975 in Easton, MD. He was the son of Kenneth Lee and Cathy Carson Whitby. HE graduated from QACHS, Class of 1993 as a certified welder. However, his true passion was as a heavy equipment operator. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for several construction companies for most of his life.In addition to his parents, Kenneth & Cathy Whitby, he is survived by his grandmother Betty Carson of Queenstown; great aunts Marie Brown of New Paris, PA and Dorothy Crissman of Fishertown, PA; great uncle Bobby and great aunt Genevieve Norris; and aunt Carol Carson; along with numerous cousins. He is also survived by Leroy Jethro and Ellee Mae.He was predeceased by his grandfather H. Glenn Carson; step grandfather Chester Anderson; grandfather Ernest L. Whitby; grandmother Mary Sparks Whitby; and uncle Kenneth Lee Carson, Sr.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at the Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the QAC Ambulance Department, 100 communications Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.