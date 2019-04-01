CHURCH HILL - Kimberly Ann Gann of Church Hill, MD, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, after a five year battle with cancer. She passed at Compass Regional Hospice Center in Centreville, MD, where she was surrounded by her family. She was 50.

Born on Oct. 10, 1968 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Harlan J. Gann and Linda M. Gann (Smith). Kim grew up in Chester, MD, where she played softball and was a cheerleader. She was a 1986 graduate of Queen Anne's County High School. Kim worked as a waitress with O'Shucks in Centreville, MD.

Kim had a green thumb, a love for country music, and a smile that was contagious to all. She had a love for the beach but she also loved when it snowed. Her greatest love of all was the love she had for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristen L. Stokes (Brendan), of Chester, MD; step daughter, Alexis S. Berkley; her parents: Harlan and Linda Gann, of Church Hill, MD; her brother, Dean Gann (Michelle), of Denton, MD; and her beloved grandchildren: Jameson and Addison Stokes.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Rd., Chester, MD, where family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 or , www.donate3.cancer.org<http://www.donate3.cancer.org>

For online condolences, see: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Apr. 3, 2019