Lawrence Theodore Ford
1932 - 2020
Lawrence Theodore Ford of Chestertown, MD passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Lawrence was born in Stevensville, MD to parents Charles Owen Ford, Jr. and Carrie Lavinia Whitby on August 10, 1932.

Lawrence served in the Army National Guard from 1950-53. He worked primarily in construction, doing work on the Bay Bridge, driving trucks, and maintenance work. He enjoyed fishing in his free time, and loved farming.

He was preceded in death by daughter Karol Ford and son Steve Ford.

Lawrence Ford is survived by daughters Bridget Rahr, and Barbara Williams, sons Michael Ford and Larry Ford, sister Mary Engle, brother Charles Ford, twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
