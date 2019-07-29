|
|
|
Leonard (Lenny) Roy Morrison of Stevensville, Maryland, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland. He was 85 years old. Born October 11, 1933, in Dundalk, Maryland, he was the son of the late Leonard and Ada Mae Baker Morrison. Lenny worked at Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Sparrows Point, Maryland for 38 years as a machinist.
Lenny is survived by his wife Harriet Miller Morrison; daughters, Deborah Wilson-Matusky (James Matusky, Jr.) and Julie Ann Shingleton (David LaVecchia) of Sandston, Virginia; five grandchildren, Dustin, Scott, Kelly, Heather and Ryan; and numerous great grandchildren; and niece Jaci Barton.
Services will be private. Contributions can be made in his name to Compass Regional Hospice, Inc. 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, Maryland. 21617. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 31, 2019