Linda Diane Bell of Annandale, VA passed away peacefully, of cancer, Thursday, July 4, 2019 with her husband, James "Jim" Bell at her bedside. She was born in Easton, MD on September 16, 1958, and grew up in Queenstown MD. She was a 1976 graduate of Queen Anne County HS, maintaining many active lasting friendships with her classmates. After graduation she held various jobs in the DC region, eventually beginning a career at Washington Hospital Center in 1980. She was still employed by WHC in the Infection Control department when she passed.



It was at WHC she met a fellow employee Jim Bell; they were married October 4, 1986 and settled in Annandale, VA. They enjoyed travelling in the US and Europe. The Cayman Islands held a special place for them and they visited nearly every year for 2 weeks to relax and unwind.



In 1995, Linda fulfilled a major goal when she graduated from George Mason University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.



She was a member of Hill Wood Museum, FONZ, Army Navy CC where she enjoyed many memorable events and people she met.



Linda will be remembered for her kindness, intellect, gentleness, genuine interest in others and support, organization ability, and sweet smile.



She is survived by her loving mother, Paula R. Howard, an aunt, Naomi Connolly, an uncle, Benny Howard, a stepmother, Peggy Howard and numerous nephews and cousins. Her father Walter G. Howard predeceased her.



A memorial service will be held at Annandale United Methodist Church, 6935 Columbia Pike, Annandale,VA 22003 on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.cbf.org.