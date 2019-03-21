CENTREVILLE - Lucy George Kimble, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Hospice Center in Centreville.

Born Aug. 19, 1937, Mrs Kimble was the daughter of the late John E. and Lucy (Cruikshank) George.

A brother, John E. George Jr. predeceased her.

Mrs. Kimble graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1955 and went on to attend business school in New York City.

She lived in Sudlersville and worked as an insurance agent in her family's agency Joseph M. George and Son. She was a Certified Insurance Councilor and the first woman chairman of the Independent Insurance Agents of Maryland in 1987.

She served on the board of the Maryland Rural Water Association for many years.

Mrs. Kimble was a member of the Sudlersville Fire Company Ambulance and served as an EMT.

In 1986, she married E.T. Kimble at their home Dogwood Lodge. The couple loved to travel and covered 49 states, navigating their RV up to Alaska, out to Las Vegas and down to Florida.

She was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens, QVC and everything chocolate.

Mrs. Kimble is survived by her beloved husband E.T.; her children Julia (Jimmy) Reynolds, Richard (Rene) Beswick and Amy (Tom) Meisling; her stepchildren Teddy (Robin) Kimble, Patty (Phil) Clark and Bobby Kimble; her grandchildren Matthias, Lia and Georgia Reynolds, Lauren Meisling, Audrey Mannon, Jennifer Marth, Shannon Lewis, Cameron and Sabrina Kimble, Robert Burris and Caitlyn Kelly; five great-grandchildren; her brother Joseph C. George; and many dear cousins, nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of her Life is being planned for later this spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sudlersville Fire Company, P.O. Box 61, Sudlersville, MD 21668. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on Mar. 21, 2019