ROCKVILLE - Marilyn Dorfman was born in Brooklyn, NY, on Jan. 25, 1928, and passed away in the arms of her family in Rockville, MD on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the age of 91.

Her husband, Meyer (Mike) preceded her in death, along with her sister, Gussie Shaw and brother, Sol Fishman. She leaves to mourn her passing: her daughter, Lisa Bedard (Michael); son, Alan Dorfman (Diane); sisters: Sophie Wagshol, Ruthie Lemberger; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and their spouses and children, and grandchildren, and friends too numerous to name. She is also survived by her loving caretaker Flo.

She was laid to rest on Monday, May 13, next to her beloved husband, Meyer Dorfman, at the Judean Gardens in Olney, MD, surrounded by family and friends.

To honor her memory and the care and concern shown by the Post and Auxiliary, the family requests donations be made to the Grasonville VFW Post 7464 Auxiliary Relief Fund, P.O. Box 175, Grasonville, MD 21638.

She will live on in our memories.

As a sister she was best friends with her siblings - as an Aunt she looked forward to every opportunity to be Aunt Marilyn - we spent weekends as a family growing up - All the Aunts and Uncles and cousins - and then their spouses and children - all became part of the family - my cousin Marla was like a daughter to her - always there.

Wonderful. Did anything she could for all her family. She was the glue that kept our family together. She will be remembered as a loving Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Great Aunt, and friend to too many people to mention by name. She never met a stranger and smiled when she did. Her caretaker Flo was also very special to her and our whole family.

Her loss will be felt by everyone who ever was touched by her special life. Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on May 15, 2019