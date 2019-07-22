Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Burns Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Burns

Send Flowers Share This Page Email Marjorie K. Burns, formerly of Castle Marina in Chester, MD passed away at her home in Ashburn, VA on Friday July 12. She was 94.



Marjorie was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert J. Burns. She leaves her two daughters, Patricia Durnherr of Webster, NY and Melinda (Min) O`Burns of Reston, VA and her son-in-law, James O`Burns, also of Reston, VA. She also leaves her heartbroken friend, Laila al Majid of Ashburn, VA.



Marjorie was born in Batavia, NY and lived for many years in New Hartford, NY while her husband was a pilot for US Airways until relocating and making their home on Kent Island in 1972. Marjorie was primarily a homemaker and loved cooking, gardening, all kinds of crafts, needlework and cross-stitch. She became a prolific calligrapher in later years and delighted friends and family with her beautiful writing techniques.



Marjorie relocated to an independent living community in Ashburn, VA following the death of her husband and gained lots of new friends for the seven years she lived there prior to her death. She was a kind soul, loved by family and friends and known for her quick sense of humor, sharp wit and clever writings! She liked to say she has a passion for fashion! She will be missed by all. Burial will be held privately.



Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Bay Times and Record Observer on July 24, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries