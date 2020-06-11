Mark Hulme
Mark Everett Hulme of Stevensville, MD passed away at his home on June 8, 2020. He was 54.

Bornon June 29, 1965 in Key West, FL, he was th son of John Bryant Hulme and Catherine Diane Lucas.

Mark served 6 years in the Navy. He was a member of Kent Island Elks #2576 and Kent Island American legion Post 278.

Mark is preceded in death by his mother Catherine Diane Lucas, his step fahter Hayden Midkiff and his brother John Hulme, Jr.

In addition to his father John Hulme and step mother Donna, Mark is survived by his fiance' Kimberly Wingo; sisters CherylHUlme and Melinda Gasper (Dave); uncles Everett (Marie), Paul and Nelson (Dorthy); aunt Mary (Mike); step daughter Ashley (Jordan); step sons William (Lauren) and Nicholas; 6 grandchildren and a grandson on the way.

Services will be private.

Inlieu of flowers doantions may be made to https://justice-rescue.com/products/donate-now

Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com



Published in Bay Times and Record Observer on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
