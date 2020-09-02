Mary A Stuart, 79, of Stevensville, MD, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020, At the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, with her family by her side. She was the widower of William James Stuart "Jim". They shared 45 years of marriage.
Born August 27, 1941 in Baltimore City, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joseph William Brown and Agnes Jennie Kaczmacek. Mary graduated from Towson High School in 1959, Majoring in Commercial Business. Mary worked many civil service positions with the Government before retiring in 1994 after 10 years as a Research Programmer for the Dean of Admissions at U.S. Naval Academy. After her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family and rescue dog "Katie". She loved spending time on the water crabbing and fishing, and Many times we would find her somewhere quiet reading a good Historical Romance Novel or doing a crossword puzzle.
Mary is survived by her daughter Robin S Jones, sister-in-law's Catherine Brown, and Cindi (Richard) Tuite, and grandchildren Kristina (Jeremy) Bowen, Gary "P.J." (Samantha) Collins, Danielle (Larry) Collins, Dustin Jones, LT Thomas W Jones, Lindsay Jones, and Courtney Jones. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, and nieces, and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her Husband William James Stuart "Jim", Parents Joseph and Agnes Brown, a brother, Joseph William Brown, and her Son-in-law Thomas W. Jones Sr. "Wayne".
Mary and Jim loved their pets and rescued all their dogs and cats from the local animal shelters. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any memorial contributions be made to the local Animal Shelters.
There will be a small family and friends Celebration of life scheduled for a later date and time.
